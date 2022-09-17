Enjoying a strong start to a season has been nothing new for the Wakefield Warriors in recent years. The girls high-school field hockey team has a current 8-0 record, including winning a recent tournament championship with a 4-0 mark.
The challenge now for the Warriors, as in past seasons, is to continue that strong play once matches against Liberty District opponents begin. Such contests are next on the schedule for Wakefield.
All but two of the team’s remaining regular-season games are against district rivals. There is a non-district game against Arlington private-school Bishop O’Connell on Oct. 11 and West Potomac on Sept. 27.
“We have so much talent and potential I think we can be competitive with teams in our conference,” Wakefield coach Zoe Anthony said. “We will have to elevate the level or our play against those teams. This district has some very good teams.”
One of those squads is the recent Class 6 state champion Langley Saxons, another the defending state champion Yorktown Patriots and a third the Marshall Statesmen, a perennial National District champion before joining the Liberty with Wakefield last fall.
Through eight matches, Wakefield has allowed only two goals, scored in a 4-2 victory over the Hayfield Hawks. The Warriors have outscored those eight opponents 39-2 with seven shutouts. Senior goalie Grace Wiley, who will play the sport at Vassar College, has those shutouts.
The tournament Wakefield won was the Justice Wolves tourney. The Warriors opened with a 2-0 win over Justice, then blanked Hylton, 9-0, Unity Reed, 6-0, and Rock Ridge, 8-0.
Wakefield senior midfielder/forward Lilly Armstrong is the team’s leading scorer so far, with multiple hat tricks. She scored two goals and had three assists against Unity Reed.
Armstrong and Wiley are two of nine seniors on the team.
“We have some experience,” Anthony said.
Other top scorers are senior Sarah Hallinan, with multiple goals, and junior Samantha Stewar, who had a hat trick in the tournament.
Anthony describes junior midfielder Adeline Harold as one of the team’s top transition players from defense to offense, and junior Ava Fisher as a top defender.
Other Wakefield seniors are Caroline Decker, Genevieve Denton, McKenzie Hart, Lucia Jacobsen, Caroline Jamison and Amanda Nickerson.
The Warriors’ other wins so far have been over Falls Church, 3-0, to open the season, as well as against Edison, 1-0, and Jefferson, 6-0.
