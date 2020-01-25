There was plenty of boys high-school basketball action involving Arlington public-school teams in recent days. Here’s what happened.
* The Wakefield Warriors (10-6, 6-0) routed two National District opponents – Justice, 78-47, then Jefferson, 77-37, – to remain in first place and up their winning streak to five. Wakefield began the season 0-5.
Against Justice, Wakefield trailed 19-16 after the first quarter. Then the Warriors responded with a 19-6 second quarter to take control of the game.
Xavier Evans had 21 points for Wakefield, DeAndre Parker scored 13 and Aaron Queen 10.
Against Jefferson, Wakefield led 35-15 at halftime.
Wakefield coach Tony Bentley says the Warriors are winning because of their strong defense and playing unselfishly. The coach said defense is emphasized the most during practices.
"Everything is based on our defense and playing hard," Bentley said. "We get a lot of transition baskets off of our defense. We work on defense all the time. It's amazing what you can do if no one cares who gets the credit."
Bentley did credit the strong defensive play of guards Bryson Horsford and Lukai Hatcher for setting the stage for the rest of the unit.
"Bryson deserves a shout out for putting so much pressure on the ball up top, then Lukai usually guards the other team's top player," Bentley said.
* In Liberty District action, the Washington-Liberty Generals (10-6, 3-2) and Yorktown Patriots (15-2, 3-2) remained tied for first place as each went 1-1 in league action.
Washington-Liberty defeated McLean, 77-71, then lost to South Lakes, 73-68, in those games.
The Generals made 13 three-pointers against McLean, four each by Anthony Reyes and Christian Stackpole, who had 14 points and Reyes 12. Max Giesman scored 22 for W-L. Marino Diaz (two threes) had 15 points and Jack Kimbrall eight.
Against South Lakes, Giesman scored 18, Dias 16 and Reyes 14.
In W-L’s 63-29 non-district win over Mount Vernon last week, Geiseman scored 16 and Reyes 15.
Yorktown lost to first place South Lakes, 87-69, in a home game, then bounced back to win on the road against the Langley Saxons, 56-52, on Jan. 24.
Against Langley, Liam Andersen scored 17 and Steven Lincoln 14. Yorktown took the lead for good with a little over 3 minutes to play.
“Langley did a good job of slowing us down and not letting us run our offense,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We tried to speed them up. They did not shoot well, so the basketball Gods were good to us. That was a tough win.”
Yorktown played without injured guard Brandon Warner, who has now missed multiple games.
NOTE: The 15 wins are the most in a season for Yorktown since it finished 14-10 in the 2014-15 season.
