Darrell Weeks, the Wakefield High School head football coach for the 2022 season, has stepped down. Weeks informed his players of that decision the afternoon of Jan. 4.
Wakefield finished 0-10 during the fall season.
Weeks desired to return as the Warriors coach, but said he decided to leave when he was not allowed to hire or keep couple of top assistant coaches he wanted on his staff for the 2023 campaign.
“I had no interest in stepping away, but no head football coach would go along with not being allowed to bring on the assistants they wanted,” Weeks said. “It’s unfortunate for the players, because now they have to start over with new coaches again.”
The Austin, Texas, native and former college offensive lineman believed Wakefield would improve in 2023, because the team is expected to return many players from last season’s young team that lost its games by lopsided scores.
Wakefield also fielded a junior varsity team under Weeks in 2022, something the school had not done the previous two seasons. Weeks believed that was going to help the future success of the varsity team, as well.
“I really believe there was a good future ahead for the program. It was going to get there,” Weeks said. “Despite our record I very much loved coaching this team. It was oddly one of the most fun seasons I’ve had coaching.”
Weeks, who will continue as a full-time math and special-education teacher at Wakefield, was hired in March 2022, replacing Wayne Hogwood after his nine seasons as the Wakefield head coach.
Hogwood led Wakefield to two district championships, six region playoff appearances and 40 victories. He is the winningest coach in program history.
Wakefield players on offense who made honorable mention all-Liberty District this past season were runningbacks Hamzah Ali and Michael Hutchinson, tight end Jordan Hickman and lineman Charles Randolph.
Wakefield players on defense who made honorable mention all-Liberty District this past season were linebackers Hickman and Rex Pearson, linemen Hutchinson and Parker Boroff and defensive back Bryant Cruz.
Randolph received Wakefield's Warrior Legend Award for being a leader on and off the field.
"I was so proud of these kids and how they stayed in the fight every single week no matter the score," Weeks said.
