After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Wakefield Warriors responded with a big rally, scoring five straight touchdowns, to defeat the host Edison Eagles, 34-14, on Feb. 27 in a National District high-school football game.
Wakefield improved to 2-0 (1-0 in the district) for the first time since 2014.
Edison, which wound up with just 141 total yards, built its lead with long runs up the middle.
"Edison was big up front and we had to weather the storm for a while and wear them down over time, because we have a lot of quick guys," Hogwood said.
Running back Dontae Clark led the Wakefield comeback. He rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns and threw a halfback-option scoring pass of 43 yards on fourth down to Lukai Hatcher (two catches, 50 yards). Clark scored on runs of 70, 12 and three yards.
Hatcher also had a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Wakefield quarterback Jack McAvoy was 3 of 9 passing for 33 yards with Michael Guruli and Seth Novak each catching a pass. Fullback Jordan Bussie ran for 35 yards.
Zach Jankovich kicked four extra points and punted for Wakefield.
On defense, Guruli was in on five tackles for losses or no gains, Ahman Williams did the same on four, Joe Kelly was in on three with a sack and Cameron Saeed had two such tackles.
Other sacks went to Kamonte Walker, Cameron Queen, Fabio Perla, Andrew Lersten and Rex Pearson. Queen, Perla, Chris Wilson, Declan Carlson, David Clayborne and Asahn Moten made tackles for a loss or no gain. Isaiah Lang had an interception and Henry Drake blocked a punt.
