It took until the third week, with the first two games close into the fourth quarter, but the Wakefield Warriors have earned their initial win of the fall football season.
The host Warriors (1-2) downed the W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 28-14, in non-district high-school action Sept. 10.
Wakefield had a productive second quarter against Woodson (0-2), leading 21-0 at halftime. That lead swelled to 28-0 in the second half, then Woodson added the final two touchdowns.
(Check back later for more details on Wakefield’s victory.)
Wakefield’s first three games have been against non-district opponents. The Warriors host Centreville in a fourth-straight non-league game Sept. 17, then the next week they finally begin their Liberty District schedule.
* Also the evening of Sept. 10, the Yorktown Patriots (2-1) and Washington-Liberty Generals (0-3) lost on the road in non-district contests.
Yorktown had its two-season, seven-game victory string snapped with a 41-0 loss to the defending 6D North Region tournament-champion Madison Warhawks (2-1) in Vienna.
The game was a rematch of the 2019 region-tournament semifinal game at Madison that was won by Yorktown.
In this season’s showdown, Yorktown moved the ball early in the game, but wasn’t able to score. Madison overcame three first-quarter turnovers to lead comfortably, 27-0 at halftime, and moved the ball consistently the entire game.
The Patriots turned the ball over three times and had 140 total yards, but just 42 passing.
Washington-Liberty was defeated, 37-6, by the Chantilly Chargers, who finished second in last season’s region tournament.
The Chargers (2-0) led 37-0 when W-L scored its lone touchdown and first points of the season.
That score came on a 50-yard pass from Ryan Jones to Jack Myers in the final minutes of the contest.
Herbert Solvula had some 80 yards rushing for W-L, including one 40-yard run. Jones completed a couple of passes.
On defense, Elijah Hughes had a sack and a couple of other tackles for losses, and M
