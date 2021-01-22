The Wakefield Warriors (4-7, 4-6) received a versatile performance from Ioanna Lincoln in a 49-33 win over the Lewis Lancers in a National District girls high-school basketball game.
Lincoln scored 19 points, had five rebounds, four steals, three assists and she blocked a shot.
Wakefield’s Taylor Thompson added nine points to go with 13 rebounds and two steals. Nora Broyles had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks; Sami Stewart scored six and Helena Helms four.
In another district contest, Wakefield fell to the host Edison Eagles, 64-45. Lincoln had 11 points, eight assists and four steals. Jackson and Thompson each scored 11, as well, and Stewart scored seven with three rebounds.”
“Ioanna, Taylor and Nora have been providing great leadership,” Wakefield coach Jamar Hicks said. “We are pleased but not satisfield with the level of toughness being shown down the stretch.”
