In the Wakefield Warriors’ 60-39 National District road blowout victory over Justice in girls basketball action, head coach Jamar Hicks said his high-school team had its best game at that point of the season, but there was still room for improvement.
“This group hasn’t played its best basketball yet,” Hicks said. “They will become better with more time spent with each other.”
For Wakefield (3-5, 3-4) in the win, Maya Solis had eight points and 10 rebounds; Ioanna Lincoln had 10 points and four rebounds; Abby Berner added six points and nine boards; and Taylor Thompson had seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. Also, Tian Jackson had 11 points and three steals, Nora Broy- les scored 11 and Liliana Galloway had five points and as many rebounds.
Next, Wakefield nipped the Jefferson Colonials, 46-43, as Lincoln had 19 points; Solis scored 10 and had seven rebounds; Thompson had nine points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block; and Broyles scored nine.
* The Yorktown Patriots (4-4, 3-2) won four times in a six-game stretch, with the most recent wins over Herndon, 51-24, and Washington-Liberty, 69-40, in Liberty District action, as the girls squad stands 3-2 in the league.
The stretch also included a 47-38 win over McLean in district play.
“McLean is well-coached and we played hard and well for all 32 minutes,” Yorktown coach Devaughn Drayton said. “We shot well and mixed things up on offense.”
Against McLean, Grace Maria had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals, and Asha Goodwin scored 10 with two steals. Ana Bournigal had six points, despite drawing strong concentration from the defense.
“McLean concentrated on Ana, so that opened opportunities for Grace and Asha to score and get more shots,” Drayton said. “We have nine sophomores included on our roster and just one senior. Now as a team, we are beginning to settle in and find out what works for us.”
Yorktown is without junior Emma Nelson, a two-year starter who played all five positions last season. She opted out this season, as some other players in Northern Virginia have done, because of the COVID pandemic.
* Liam Andersen scored his team’s final five points – on a three-pointer from the right corner with 48 seconds to play, then later two foul shots with 26 ticks left – in the Yorktown Patriots’ 75-73 road victory over the Herndon Hornets in Liberty District boys basketball action.
Steven Lincoln grabbed a key rebound when Herndon missed a final shot. Lincoln and Andersen each scored 16 points.
Next, visiting Yorktown downed the Washington-Liberty Generals, 58-50, in an All-Arlington clash for its fourth win in a row.
Yorktown took the lead for good in the second period at 21-20 and was ahead by 12 at halftime. John Sondheim scored 11 and Matt Cunningham nine for Yorktown (4-3, 3-1).
Langley then fell to the Langley Saxons, 84-51, in another district game.
* In the Washington-Liberty Generals’ 65-48 Liberty District boys road victory over the Langley Saxons, Christian Stackpole scored 21 points, Brian Weiser 12 and James McIntyre seven.
Next, in the Generals’ 43-38 win over the McLean Highlanders in another district contest, Elijah Hughes scored nine and Weiser and Davion Owens seven each.
Washington-Liberty maintained small leads throughout the contest.
The host Generals ended last week with a 58-50 loss to the Yorktown Patriots in league play, snapping its six-game winning streak, then falling to South Lakes, 69-48.
Washington-Liberty led Yorktown, 13-11, at the end of the first quarter, then fell behind for good at 21-20 in the second. Yorktown led 35-23 at halftime.
First place and undefeated South Lakes (8-0, 4-0) was ahead from the start.
