Wakefield High School golfer Anne Kumashiro shot an 80 on April 22 in windy and cold conditions at a state zone-qualifying event at Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton. As a result, she earned a berth to play in the Virginia High School League’s 18-hole Girls State Open golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
Wakefield’s Kyndall Campbell and Yorktown’s Elena Rezac each shot 83 and missed qualifying by three strokes.
Kumashiro was one of only eight golfers out of 47 who qualified for the state tournament.
