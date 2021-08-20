For the second time in four seasons, and again by a slim margin, the Wakefield Warriors won the annual three-team Arlington County golf championship.
Wakefield won its most recent title by one stroke over the two-time defending champion Yorktown Patriots. Wakefield’s score in the 9-hole high-school match on the East Potomac Park golf course in District of Columbia was 168. The Warriors won the 2019 title in a sudden-death playoff over Yorktown.
“It was a tough day but a good day for us,” Wakefield coach Dave Knorr said. “The conditions were very tough. We played from the back tees, it was hot, we had a couple of downpours and it was windy. But we all played through that.”
Leading Wakefield was the event’s individual champion Esteban Knorr with a 1-under 35. The senior was the only player to break 40.
In this past season’s Class 6 state tournament, Knorr shot a 2-under 70 to finish fourth, after previously winning the National District tourney.
Also for Wakefield at the county match, senior Andrew Burd shot 40, junior Tony Rodriguez 46, junior Kia Behrens and freshman Beckett Hampton each had 47s and freshman Andrew Middleton shot 48.
For Yorktown in the county match, Rowan Foose shot 40, Tony Newell 43, Aidan Langley 43, Kyle Langley 43, Jack Freeman 46 and Nick Senkus 47.
The third team in the competition was the Washington-Liberty Generals with a 185 team total.
The match was the first of the season for W-L.
Leading the Generals was Quinn Brennan with a 44. Drew Spitzer shot 45, Jake Guffey, Tyler Johnson and Talan Flynn had 48s and Lily Donaldson 53.
Tully Andress, a freshman and another top Wakefield player, did not compete in the match.
Yorktown top players Benjamin Newfield, Charlie Lamb and Trevor McAndrews also did not play in the match. Newfield tied for second in the most recent state tournament with a 3-under 69, after winning that championship as a freshman.
Those three helped Yorktown finish third in the recent Don Roth Warhawk Invitational.
Some of the missing players were competiting in other non-high-school tournaments.
“Both teams were missing some top players, no question,” Dave Knorr said. “For the ones who played, we won today.”
