Kenya Hunter, a Wakefield High School graduate and longtime Division I men’s assistant coach, is leaving the University of Connecticut to take a similar position with the University of Indiana men’s program.
The assistant position will be Hunter’s seventh with a Division I team. He also has coached at Nebraska, Georgetown, Xavier, Duquesne and North Carolina State.
Hunter, 48, aims to eventually become a Division I head coach.
Hunter has known Indiana head coach Archie Miller for many years. So when he called offering a job, Hunter quickly decided to make the move. They initially worked together at N.C. State.
Hunter is highly regarded as one of the country’s top recruiting assistant coaches.
“The job change happened so quick,” Hunter said. “I’ve been here a week and it has been full-steam ahead. It was a good opportunity at an opportune time. Things were going well at UConn, but this was something I couldn’t turn down.”
Hunter graduated from Wakefield in 1990, where the guard led the Warriors to the Northern Region Tournament boys hoop championship that year under head coach Bob Veldran. After high school, Hunter played in college at Duquesne, where he was a three-year team captain, scored 971 career points and had 431 assists with 218 steals.
Hunter was a multi-sport athlete at Wakefield, including being the starting quarterback for the football team.
His son, Jaylin, is a rising sophomore guard for the Old Dominion University men’s basketball team. He scored 68 points in 29 games as a freshman for ODU.
NOTE: When Hunter coached at Georgetown, he got to know former head Georgetown Coach John Thompson well. Thompson died in recent days. Hunter coach on Thompson’s son at Georgetown. “He was a great human being,” Hunter said. “The spirit he had was unbelievable. In conversations, he would made you think about things. He was someone who had seen it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.