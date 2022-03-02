Wakefield High School’s Gabreille Watts finished 24th with a score of 8.85 on the balance beam at the recent Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls state gymnastics meet. The winning mark was 9.8.
Watts qualified for states by winning the beam with a 9.583 score at the 6D North Region competition. Prior to that, Watts won the beam at the Liberty District championships with a 9.55 total.
