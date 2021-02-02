Led by all-around champion Sophie Gamboa, the Wakefield Warriors finished second in the National District girls high-school gymnastics championships with a 130.65 score. The host Marshall Statesmen won with 135.475.
Gamboa’s all-around total was 35.4. She won the balance beam with a 9.475 score and was first on the uneven bars (8.875). Gamboa was third on the floor exercise (8.725).
Wakefield’s Gabrielle Watts was third in the all-around (34.775), winning the floor (9.2), taking third on the beam (8.575) and vault (8.75) and fourth on the bars (8.25).
In addition, Wakefield’s Sofie Vazquez was seventh in the all-around (31.35) and Mia Hayes ninth (29.075). Vazquez finished tied for fourth on the floor (8.5) and was seventh on the vault (8.6). Hayes was ninth on the beam (7.35).
As a team, Wakefield moves on to the 6D North Region Tournament.
