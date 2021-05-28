Wakefield High School has openings for the following coaches.
Head girls basketball, head girls volleyball, head girls lacrosse, head boys and girls cross country, head girls and boys indoor and outdoor track and field, girls assistant lacrosse, girls assistant varsity volleyball, head girls freshman basketball, head girls junior varsity basketball, varsity assistant girls basketball.
Send resumes to nathel.hailey@apsva.us.
