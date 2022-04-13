The Wakefield Warriors (6-3) blanked the host Yorktown Patriots, 6-0, in a Liberty District all-Arlington girls high-school softball contest as Abby Kohan tossed a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks. She threw 106 pitches.
With the bat, Kohan tripled and had two hits and two RBI. Oliva Fried homered and also had two hits and two RBI, Devyn Carlson had a hit and one RBI and Olivia Henry homered.
Wakefield improved to 3-1 in district play.
In a non-district game last week, Wakefield lost to Riverside, 1-0. Kohan pitched well in defeat with 11 strikeouts and no walks. She allowed six hits.
Yorktown fell to 3-5 with the loss to Wakefield. Margaret Flannery-Goodman, Eleni Guerrera and Sophia Giembalvo had Yorktown’s hits in the contests.
Entering today's action, Wakefield had a 1-1 record in Myrtle Beach on a spring-break trip.
The victory was a walk-off 4-3 win over Jackson, Ohio.
Abby Kohan produced the winning walk-off hit, scoring M.J. Patil in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kohan was the winning pitcher, fanning 13 and walking none. She allowed eight hits and two earned runs.
Devyn Carlson and Olivia Henry both homered for Wakefield. Kohan had two hits, as the team had six.
