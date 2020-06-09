Growing up as a “military brat," Giovonni Gifft moved often with his family. Faced with another chance to make a move, Gifft stayed put.
As a result, he became the new head coach of the girls and boys cross country and track and field programs at Wakefield High School.
Gifft had been an assistant with the programs the last three years for the Warriors. He also teaches physical education at the school.
Prior to accepting the Wakefield coaching position, Gifft first agreed to become the head track and field coach at Arlington rival Washington-Liberty High School. He was then made aware of the openings at Wakefield and changed his mind and accepted those positions.
“I love the Arlington students and athletes and want to make an impact on their lives,” Gifft said. “Since I already was at Wakefield and a Warrior at heart, I decided to stay. I look forward to building a strong program at Wakefield. That will be a new energy for me, and I like having my hands in every part of those sports. That way I have connections with the athletes all the way through.”
Gifft said he would like to get the cross country and track programs to be among the best in Arlington.
“Right now, Wakefield is kind of at the bottom of the Arlington teams in those sports in team finishes. We want to change that,” he said.
Gifft, who was born in California, was a high-school track standout in the 400-meter races, and also played high-school football.
Coming from a military family, he attended two different high schools, including Dinwiddie High in down state Virginia.
Prior to high school, he attended three different elementary schools and five different middle schools.
“I think I lived in every state in this part of the country,” Gifft said. “Sports was a big part of that. It’s nice, and feels good, to be in one place for a while and stay at Wakefield.”
Gifft graduated from Hampton University.
