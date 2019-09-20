Jamar Hicks is so excited about being hired as Wakefield High School’s new head girls basketball coach he has hit the ground running as far as preparation for the start of practice in November, then the season on Dec. 6.
He has the Warriors involved in a fall-league, off-season workouts and is getting the season’s details organized.
“I have met the players, they were eager to jump right into everything, and everyone at Wakefield has been so helpful and supportive,” Hicks said.
The Wakefield job is Hicks’ first head coaching position of a high-school basketball team. He was an assistant girls basketball coach for a number of seasons under different coaches at Mount Vernon High School, including working under accomplished head coaches Kenny Farmer and Dwight Trimmer.
He was the head football coach at Laurel High School in Prince George’s County, Md., for a short period. Prior to that Hicks was an assistant football coach at West Springfield High.
Hicks graduated from Mount Vernon in 1994, attended Grambling State University where he talked to legendary football coach Eddie Robinson on occasion to learn as much as he could about coaching.
Wakefield has a number of returning players from last season like Jayela Lopez, Trinity Chambers, Olivia Abboud, Taylor Thompson, Naveah Wallace, Nora Broyles and transfer Lauren Tucker. Hicks expects freshmen Maya Solis and GiGi Denton to contribute.
“There is no limits to what this team can do,” Hicks said. “We will play defense coming off the bus and will continue to play until we get back on.”
The season starts for Wakefield and Hicks on Dec. 6 against Annandale.
Hicks replaces Marcia Richardson, who coached the Warriors to 103 wins and region- and state-tournament berths the past seven seasons.
“Marcia and I have met and she has been very helpful,” Hicks said.
