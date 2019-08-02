In taking over as the new head girls basketball coach at Wakefield High School, Mason Bishop plans to do a lot of teaching of the game.

“Our approach will be to set a high ceiling of teaching the right things and solid fundamentals and having an attention to details,” Bishop said. “A team can do good things if it does those things correctly. We want this to be a positive overall experiences and have strong teams on all three levels.”

Bishop spent the past three seasons on the staff of the girls program at Lake Braddock Secondary School. He was a head freshman and junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant. During that time, he scouted a lot of girls high-school basketball throughout Northern Virginia, seeing many of the best teams and learning a lot.

The entire coaching staff stepped down at Lake Braddock after last season, so Bishop was interested in other opportunities to remain in the game.

“This position all came about very fast and it’s very exciting,” Bishop said about the job at Wakefield.

The new coach takes over a program that enjoyed a lot of recent success under former longtime coach Marcia Richardson, who stepped down in June. Wakefield won 103 games the past seven seasons, earning region- and state-tournament berths and contending for district- and region-tourney titles.

For a number of years, Bishop has been a girls softball umpire for high school and travel programs throughout the D.C. area and beyond. In addition, he has coach Little League baseball and youth basketball at various levels.

Bishop is a graduated of Brigham Young University, where he played baseball for one season. He played high school baseball and basketball in Arizona.

Wakefield’s 2019-20 girls basketball season begins in December.