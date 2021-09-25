For the fifth straight season, the Wakefield Warriors defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals in an all-Arlington high-school football clash, winning 7-0 this fall on Sept. 24.
Visiting Wakefield scored a first-quarter touchdown, then played tough defense the rest of the way to hold on in the Liberty District game. Wakefield improved to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in league play.
Washington-Liberty remained winless at 0-5, 0-2.
On the same day and time, the Yorktown Patriots (2-3, 1-0) led 7-0 at halftime but lost to the host Westfield Bulldogs, 13-7, in non-district action. The loss was the third in a row for Yorktown, all against Concorde District opponents.
(Check back later for more details on those games.)
