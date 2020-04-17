Who has been the best player?
That question is in the process of being answered via an online show, and eventual poll,developed by the Wakefield High School boys basketball coaching duo of Tony Bentley and Horace “Buck” Willis, who have been at the helm for the program for 19 seasons.
The coaches established a Wakefield bracket challenge list of 64 players in four divisions they believe have been the best during that time. The two will cut the field to 16 or eight. From there, an overall will be voted on and chosen by fans and others through an online-poll.
“There was something fun like this ESPN did about the NCAA. So we decided do the same for the time period we have been at Wakefield,” said Bentley, the head coach.
The seeded field, including four No. 1 seeds, was chosen and ranked based on the coaches opinions, which players who were on Wakefield teams that accomplished the most, a player’s career body of work and points scored, and if they were all-district, all-region or all-state selections.
Wakefield has been a perennial district, region and state contender for many years.
“It took about 20 minutes to pick all the names and go through the seeds,” Willis said. “The first 16 were pretty easy and obvious. This is something to have fun with.”
Top seeds are Kenny James, George Johnson, Alex Irmer and Domonique Tham, being the overall No. 1 seed.
So far there has been an analysis show and a couple of other elimination broadcasts, which last 30 minutes or so. They can be found on Bentley’s Wakefield High boys basketball Twitter site.
The broadcast, called “The Buck & Tony Show” – Rating the top 64 players from 2002 to 2020, is edited by Bentley’s daughter, Brooke, a freshman nursing student at Virginia Commonwealth University. The show’s two-way screen stars Bentley and Willis from rooms in their homes.
“We don’t have any script. We just wing it and talk,” Bentley said.
Coach Bentley said he and Willis decided it would be more fair and fun for others to pick the final outcomes by using an online poll than the two of them making those choices.
Bentley said there has been a lot of feedback, even from Wakefield players prior to his coaching tenure at the Arlington school, inquiring about a similar poll during their playing eras.
“It wouldn’t be fair to pick and rank players we didn’t coach,” Bentley said. “During these times right now, this is something fun people want to see continue.”
In addition to the top seeds mentioned above, the other 60 Wakefield players follow:
East Division: Aaron Queen, Jon Remedios, Reggie Williams, Ermias Nega, Andre Allen, Jared Watkins, Brian Goodwin, Andrew Allen, John Garner, Ben Horsford, Kyle Scott, Kyle Davis, Jerod Brown, Alan Treakle and Gabe Tham. James is the top seed in the east and Treakle the second.
West Division: J.P. DeFranco, Corey Aldrich, Brad Beck, Tye Beal, Robel Getu, John Ford, Aaron Forte, Marqua Walton, Brandon Roseboro, Chris Warner, Charles Williams, Thomas Taylor, Corey Levenberry, Khory Moore and Devan Adams. Johnson is the No. 1 seed and Moore the No. 2.
South Division: Lukas Hatcher, Jarrod Williams, Anthony Chatman, Deidrich Gilreath, Alex Henderson, Nate Idlet, Dwight Jackson, Deontae Murphy, Brody Karton, Amari Cooper, Luca Cagianesa, Jalen Carver, Marshall William, Requan Hopson and Kendall Dickerson. Irmer is the No. 1 seed and Hopson No. 2.
Midwest Division: Patrick Hoeper, Brandon Howard, Chris Edmunds, Halil Parks, Brandon Harris, Geoffrey Crawley, Justin Glenn, Kireah Mathis, Xavier Cooper, Xavier Evans, Keenan Morse, Anthony Allen, Robert Starkey, Deng Nhial and Jordan Allen. Tham is the No. 1 seed and Nhial No. 2.
