The Wakefield Warriors ended regular-season play in girls and boys National District high-school basketball action Feb. 14 with wins over Justice, then each were victorious in first-round tournament league action Feb. 18.
In the tourney, the Wakefield girls (13-9) defeated Justice, 54-48, in two overtimes, then the boys (15-8) downed Jefferson, 61-45. Both games were at Wakefield.
Each plays in semifinals games today, the girls at 5:45 p.m. at No. 1 seed Edison and the Wakefield boys host Falls Church at 7 p.m.
For the Wakefield girls in their double-OT win, Jaylea Lopez had 33 points, Olivia Abboud scored nine and Ioanna Lincoln seven.
"Our kids like to compete and have pulled out close games all season," Wakefield coach Jamar Hicks said.
For the Wakefield boys in its first-round win, Xavier Evans scored 19 points.
In those final regular-season games, the Wakefield girls topped Justice, 36-29, and the boys won in a rout, 82-35, as Evans and Treyvon Dodd each scored 15.
For the Wakefield girls, Lincoln had 10 points, Taylor Thompson eight and Lopez six. Lopez was chosen as the district’s Defensive Player of the Year and made first-team all-district. Thompson made second team and Lincoln honorable mention along with Nevaeh Wallace. Gigi Denton and Maya Solis made the all-rookie team.
