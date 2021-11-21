The annual George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament will resume in December for the 18th time at Wakefield High School. The boys competition was not held in 2020 because of COVID.
Games will be played Dec. 27, 28 and 29 of the 2021 basketball field that will have eight teams, including the host Wakefield Warriors and Washington-Liberty Generals of Arlington. Each are members of the Liberty District. The Madison Warhawks and the Centreville Wildcats of the Concorde District will be two other teams from Northern Virginia.
The remainder of the field are Fairfax County schools W.T. Woodson, Annandale and South County and Theodore Roosevelt of Washington, D.C.
South County is the defending champion, defeating Wakefield in that 2019 final. It was the fourth straight year Wakefield finished second in its tournament. The Warriors have won the title four times and finished second on seven occasions.
The tournament is one of the longest running boys holiday competitions in the metro area, drawing teams as far away as Jackson, Miss.
