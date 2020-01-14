Behind a suffocating defense, the visiting Wakefield Warriors (7-6, 3-0) routed the Edison Eagles, 68-36, Jan. 10 in an early boys basketball battle for first place in the National District.
Wakefield held Edison to just 13 points in the first half en route to the blowout win, keeping the Eagles’ top scorers in check.
“That was the game plan,” Wakefield High School coach Tony Bentley said about playing tight defense.
Offensively, Wakefield had four players scoring in double figures, led by DeAndre Parker with 15 points. Xavier Evans scored 15, Lukai Hatcher 13 and Aaron Queen 10. Treyvon Todd added eight.
Wakefield has now defeated Edison 16 straight times.
At 3-0, the Warriors are atop the district standings.
In its next game, Wakefield routed the Lee Lancers, 81-59, in district action as Evans scored 22, Parker 17 and Todd 12.
Wakefield hosts Marshall, 2-0 in the league, tonight in another district game.
* In girls action, the Wakefield Warriors (6-4, 2-2) defeated the Lee Lancers, 63-57, in National District action.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights (5-11, 2-7) lost to St. John’s, 74-60, on Jan. 11 in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference boys game.
Wes Peterson had 19 points for O’Connell. Mason So scored 14 and had six assists and David Onanina had 11 points and eight rebounds.
In O’Connell’s earlier 95-82 loss to Bishop Ireton, Peterson had 27 points and seven rebounds, and Onanina had a double-double with 20 points and 17 boards.
Paul Lewis had 15 points, nine assists and three steals for O’Connell, So scored 10 and Connor Dubsky had eight points and six assists.
* The Bishop O’Connell girls had a big win in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play with a 52-51 win over St. John’s on Jan. 11, uppding its records to 12-3, 4-2. Ajia James scored 15 points to lead O’Connell. Maikya Simmons scored 14 and Adriana Smith had 10.The win was a good rebound from the Knights’ 55-52 loss to Bishop Ireton in the team’s previous WCAC game.
