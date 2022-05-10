The Wakefield Warriors (7-4) and Washington-Liberty Generals (6-5) split two Liberty District games in girls high-school softball last week, then lost on May 9 in other action.
Wakefield won, 5-4, over W-L on a walk-off RBI double by Devyn Carlson (three hits) to score Livy Fried (two hits). Carlson also homered in the win, as did Olivia Henry (two hits).
On the mound for Wakefield, Abby Kohan threw a six hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Washington-Liberty was victorious, 3-0, over Wakefield as Emilie Doty hurled a one-hitter with 12 Ks and two walks, throwing 83 pitches.
Doty added two hits and two RBI with the bat.
Also for W-L, Caitlin Miller and Ava Lansbury each had two hits and Nadia Fado had a hit and one RBI.
On May 9, Washington-Liberty lost to McLean, 4-2, and Wakefield was nipped by Langley, 3-2.
Wakefield is one of four teams tied for first in the loss column with four losses. Wakekfield has one game remaining.
Washington-Liberty also has one game remaining with five loss, but can't finish first.
* In non-district action, the Yorktown Patriots routed the Oakton Cougars, 14-2, in girls softball. Yorktown had 21 hits, with Zoe Brennan going 5 for 5 with two RBI. Molly Kaufman doubled for Yorktown. Sadie O’Neal had three hits with Margaret Flannery-Goodman and others having two each.
On the mound, Kelly Chmiel threw a complete game, three-hitter with seven strikeouts. She added two hits and two RBI with the bat.
In a Liberty District game May 9, Yorktown (4-7 in the league) routed Marshall, 17-4, as Brennan had three hits and five RBI.
