On July 1, when the “interim” tag was removed from Nate Haley’s title as director of student activities at Wakefield High School, the Arlington resident was more than prepared to begin the job permanently.
Haley, who has worked at Wakefield for seven years, initially as a physical-education teacher, takes over for Noel Deskins, who retired in December. He also has worked in administration in Arlington Schools.
Haley first took over for Deskins unofficially on an interim basis last December, then officially on Jan. 1.
“I am super excited about this,” the avid cyclist said in a recent interview minutes after completing a 34-mile ride. “I will let our coaches coach. My main thing will be making sure to take care of the mental health of our athletes and students and make sure they are having fun.”
Haley has been a track and field assistant coach at Washington-Liberty High School the past couple of years. He coached at South County High in Fairfax County before that.
“As a track and field coach, you had maybe 60 or more students you could influence. Now as an athletic director, you have more than 500,” Haley said.
With the spring sports season having been canceled starting in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same possibly looming for the fall campaign, Haley’s start as the new DSA has been untraditional, with more new job responsibilities than he would have imagined.
“I have done so much more work since the cancellation on March 14 than all the work I’d done before then,” Haley said.
Part of that work was getting the track and field event of pole vaulting reinstated for Arlington high-school teams.
“If we ever get back on the field, it will be a great opportunity for athletes to have the chance to participate in pole vaulting,” Haley said.
Haley crew up in Wadesboro, N.C., where he played football, baseball and basketball and participated in track and field in high school. He graduated from Kennesaw State University in Georgia, then received a master’s degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Haley also coached some junior-college football for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.