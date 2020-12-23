First in football, and now in basketball, throughout his high-school career the Wakefield Warriors’ Lukai Hatcher has a knack for finding different late-game ways to defeat the Washington-Liberty Generals.
The most recent example occurred Dec. 22, when Hatcher scored the winning basket at the buzzer in Wakefield’s 48-47 comeback victory over host W-L in boys action. With 3 seconds left to play, the senior forward took an inbound pass from Marcellus Contreras under the Wakefield basket, drove a few feet to his right, then put up a running two-foot, one-handed floating jumper that settled into the net.
The victory came in Wakefield’s first game of the season. The Warriors never led until Hatcher scored against the Arlington rivals. Washington-Liberty fell to 1-1, having opened two nights earlier with a 68-60 road win over Westfield.
“Lukai wanted the ball in that situation, and he actually said, ‘I want the ball, coach, give me the ball,’” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said. “So we designed a play for him.”
Hatcher finished strong in the game, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the fourth period. He added five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, helping the Warriors overcome a 43-36 deficit with 4:21 to play.
A driving three-point play by Hatcher with 32 seconds left cut the lead to 47-46. With 1:19 remaining, Hatcher had a steal and layup, slicing the lead to 45-43.
A W-L turnover after Hatcher’s three-point play gave the Warriors their final possession.
In addition to Hatcher, Wakefield senior guard Bryson Horsford was a top scorer with 21 points, including three three-pointers. With Wakefield trailing 12-2 in the first quarter, Horsford’s 12 second-period points – eight in the final two minutes – got the Warriors back in the game.
Horsford and Hatcher are Wakefield’s two most experienced players. Neither player scored in the first period.
“Those two really stepped up for us and brought us back,” Bentley said.
Contreras, a senior guard, had eight points and five rebounds and junior center Lorenzo Cole had five points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Dontae Clark had six rebounds.
“We got Lukai the ball at the end and let him make a play,” Bentley said. “We call him the ‘hybrid of Wakefield’ because he can do so many things.”
Hatcher also is a standout two-way football player as a wide receiver and defensive back. He made key plays in games to help Wakefield defeat W-L in 2018 and 2019 contests.
Leading Washington-Liberty against Wakefield was senior guard Christian Stackpole with 13 points and three steals. Sophomore forward Brian Weiser had nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks; sophomore guard James McIntyre had nine points; and senior guard Davion Owens scored six. Sophomore forward Elijah Hughes had four points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
“It’s disappointing, but that’s what it is,” W-L coach Bobby Dobson said. “Wakefield played better than us and made plays.”
In Washington-Liberty’s win over Westfield, Stackpole scored 18 points, Hughes had 14 and Chip Johnson eight.
The Generals started fast, leading 17-4 after one quarter.
“They played real well,” Dobson said. “Westfield has some good guards and we stayed with them. We can score.”
NOTE: Neither team shot well from the floor, Wakefield 33 percent and W-L 34.6. Wakefield shot much better in the final three quarters, after a cold start.
* In the Washington-Liberty at Wakefield girls varsity game on Dec. 22, the visiting Generals won, 46-36, to improve to 1-1. The contest was the season opener for Wakefield.
Leading W-L was Karenna Keane with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Caitlin Miller had 14 points and nine boards and Taylor Fowler made key foul shots.
For Wakefield, Taylor Thompson scored her 11 points off the bench, Ioanna Lincoln scored seven, Helena Helms six and Liliana Galloway four. Nora Broyles added three points.
“Once they figure out how to complement each other, this team has a chance to be special,” Wakefield coach Jamar Hicks said.
