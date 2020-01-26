In girls high-school basketball action, the Wakefield Warriors (8-6, 4-2) won two National District games last week, rallying to defeat Justice, 44-42, at home then routing winless Thomas Jefferson, 54-27, on the road.
"We are playing well as a team and everything is going well," first-year Wakefield coach Jamar Hicks said.
In the win over Justices, Abbey Berner made the game-winning shot after Taylor Thompson (13 points) earlier made a clutch three-pointer and Jayde Spinner hit some key free throws. Jayela Lopez had 12 points for Wakefield.
Against Jefferson, Lopez had 21 points and Maya Solis scored 10.
"We have a lot of experienced and younger players and they are blending well," Hicks said.
* The Bishop O'Connell Knights (15-3) defeated Elizabeth Seton, 70-62, for their fourth win in a row (all against conference opponents) and ninth victory in 10 games in girls action to improve their record in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference to 7-2.
Ajia James had 19 points for O'Connell, Maikya Simmons had 15 points, Adrianna Smith 13 and Jada Brown seven. O'Connell made 31 of 44 foul shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.