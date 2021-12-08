The Wakefield High School boys and girls basketball teams lost their opening games. The boys fell on the road to Colonial Forge, 67-62, and the girls were defeated by North Stafford, 58-47.
The Wakefield boys have an inexperienced team this season, with just one returning player – senior center Lorenzo Cole – with significant varsity playing time.
Wakefield coach Tony Bentley believes the team will be good, but the motto early in the season is “building.”
“We are going to have some turnovers and mistakes early, but we will live with it,” Bentley said.
Wakefield’s point guard is sophomore Horace Willis, Jr., the son of longtime Wakefield assistant coach Horace Willis.
In the loss to Colonial Forge, Jose Fudd made six three-pointers and led Wakefield in scoring with 18 points. Lorenzo Cole scored 13 and Seth Langsford and Kobe Davis netted nine each.
Wakefield won its second game over Chantilly by a 78-39 rout, as Fudd made four three-pointers and scored 14. Ricardo Snyder scored 12 and made four threes, Davis had 11 points and six rebounds, Michael Duncan scored seven, Langsford had six rebounds, Lorenzo Snyder had four steals, Willis added five assists and Cole had four rebounds and three blocks.
Wakefield made 11 three-pointers.
The Warriors outscored Chantilly 22-4 in the second quarter.
In its third game, Wakefield downed Alexandria City, 54-38, after leading 36-17 at halftime.
