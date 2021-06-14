On the evening of June 12, fans who watched the Wakefield Warriors versus Yorktown Patriots girls softball game were treated to a 27-run slugfest in the 6D North Region first-round tournament contest.
In that seesaw high-school clash between Arlington rivals that lasted nearly three hours because of so much immense ball-on-bat contact, the Warriors (10-1-1) won, 15-12.
In the first inning, Yorktown (5-9) took a 3-0 lead, stealing bases and scoring off Wakefield starting pitcher Abby Kohan, on hits by Kaitlyn Potts, Kelly Chmiel, Molly Kaufman and Nina Schroeder.
“We were extremely resilient, our girls were confident coming in and every time Yorktown threatened, we would answer,” Wakefield head coach Chris Barulic said. “Every time Yorktown struck, we would answer, and we kept control of the game.”
The bottom of the first inning looked eerily similar to the top of the first. Yorktown pitcher Kelly Chmiel also struggled to find command, and also gave up three runs off hits by Meijin Patil, Devyn Carlson and she walked to batters.
In the third inning, Wakefield scored six runs to build a 9-3 lead with big hits from Gillian Keating, Patil, Carlson and Kayla Demarco.
As innings passed, Kohan seemingly found control and started to make it through batters, stranding runners and scattering hits, resulting in minimal damage.
Yorktown, which was hurt by five errors, eventually rallied in the top of the sixth, cutting an 11-5 deficit to 11-9 on hits by Potts, Chmiel and Elena Horn and a two-run double by Schroeder.
Next, it was Wakefield’s turn to answer, adding four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 15-9. Kohan, Keating and Olivia Friend had big hits.
Yorktown amassed one final rally. Thanks to some clutch hitting from Chmiel, Kauffman and Schroeder, the Patriots added three more runs in the seventh.
“Whatever happened previously you cannot change, all you can focus on is the next play and be mentally tough,” Barulic said “You maintain your focus, and keep your composure.”
Yorktown accumulated 16 hits and Wakefield 14.
For Yorktown, Schroeder had five hits, including three doubles, and four RBI; Potts had four hits and two steals; Chmiel (four RBI) and Kaufman (home run) each had three hits; and Horn had two hits and two steals.
Carlson (four RBI) and Patil (three RBI) each had three hits for Wakefield. Kohan and Keating had two hits each, and Friend had a hit and two RBI. Kohan struck out seven.
NOTE: The victory ended Wakefield’s 14-game losing streak against Yorktown dating back to 2008. The region-tourney victory was the Warriors first since 1998.
