Trailing by 11 points to start the fourth quarter, the host Wakefield Warriors furiously rallied and had the ball in the final seconds, behind by only one, with a chance to complete the comeback.
Wakefield, though, didn’t get off a final shot, turned the ball over instead, and the Edison Eagles held on for a 77-74 victory Feb. 4 in a National District boys high-school basketball game. The outcome left Edison (15-3, 8-2), Wakefield (12-8, 8-2) and Falls Church (7-2) tied for first place with two losses each.
The win snapped Edison’s losing streak of 16 straight games to Wakefield, including five losses in the 2017-18 season. Edison had last defeated Wakefield on Jan. 14, 2014 at Edison.
The 77 points were the most Wakefield allowed against district competition this season. The Warriors routed Edison, 68-36, the first time the teams met this winter.
“We didn’t play good defense all night,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said. “We couldn’t get it going.”
In a seesaw contest that had five ties and eight lead changes, Edison helped its cause in victory by making 12 three-pointers, including six in the third quarter when the Eagles led 70-59 at period’s end.
Wakefield led at halftime, 46-44, but Edison took the lead for good with a 10-0 third-quarter run.
In the fourth, Wakefield cut the lead to 75-74 and had the ball and called time out with 19 seconds left to set up the last shot. As Aaron Queen drove to the right baseline, he slipped and fell out of bounds with 1.1 seconds left before he could shoot, all but ending the Warriors’ comeback chances.
Prior to Wakefield’s final possession and the score 75-72, Wakefield had missed three shots on possessions before a Treyvon Todd four-footer cut the lead to 75-74 with 45 seconds left.
A deflection by Zion Gladden caused an Edison turnover, giving Wakefield one last chance to win.
“Zion made a good play there, but we didn’t take advantage,” Bentley said.
Xavier Evans had a double-double for Wakefield with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Todd scored 20 and had six boards; Queen made three three-pointers and scored 15 and had seven rebounds; Lukai Hatcher had seven points, five assists and four rebounds; and Bryson Horsford scored six with four rebounds.
Wakefield has two regular-season district games remaining against Marshall and Justice, teams it routed in earlier meetings.
* In girls action at Wakefield prior to the boys game on Feb. 4, the visiting and first place Edison Eagles built a big first-half lead en route to downing the Warriors (10-8, 6-4) by a 63-43 score.
“They are a very good team, but I thought we played better against them this time,” Wakefield coach Jamar Hicks said. “It’s all about effort and following assignments, and we had that. We had good intensity.”
Jayela Lopez scored 16 for Wakefield, Olivia Abboud had seven and Taylor Thompson six.
