His most successful position in football last fall, as well as winning a state-championship event during the winter’s indoor track and field season made the Wakefield Warriors’ senior Isaiah Mefford may be the high-school’s most accomplished overall athlete throughout the 2019-20 calendar year.
As a runningback, Mefford ran for 1,189 yards, caught passes for 171 more and scored 11 touchowns last fall to help lead Wakefield to the National District football championship. As a result, Mefford was chosen the Sun Gazette’s Most Valuable Player on offense.
Then, in February, Mefford won the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys long-jump indoor track and field state title with a personal-best leap of 23-feet, 31/4-inches on his final jump.
The interesting fact regarding his success, is playing runningback is not Meffords’ favorite in football, nor thelong jump his preferred event in track and field.
“I never thought of myself as a runningback. I always felt like I’m built more for defense and like being a defensive back the most,” the 5-11, 167-pound Mefford said. “I got faster and the coaches wanted me to play runningback as well. So I just rolled with it and we did well because we had a good line. In track, my favorite event is the shot put, but I’m not built best for that, and look kind of funny out there next to some of those big guys.”
Mefford also started as a defensive back during the 2019 football season and had three interceptions.
At the state indoor meet, he finished 10th in the shot put with what he said was a poor result of 45-3. He threw a personal-best 48-111/2 to place fourth at the previous 6D North Region meet.
Mefford also participated in other indoor track and field events, like the 300-meter dash and other jumps. He was looking forward to having a strong outdoor track and field season, when many athletes perform better than during the indoor campaign.
“The thing about track and field, is, they say, ‘Don’t worry about the indoor season because the outdoor season is coming,’” said Mefford’s Mother, Marti.
That outdoor season won’t happen. All spring high-school sports in the area were canceled because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
“It’s weird. It feels like something big is missing, and that hurts your motivation to keep working out,” Mefford said about the outdoor season. It’s so disappointing for all of us.”
As it turned out, Mefford’s final high-school sports moment was his final state-championship long jump, which he said will be a lasting memory.
Mefford was in third place prior to that jump. He leaped 22-11 on his previous jump. At that point, Mefford said he received a big “pump up” talk from Wakefield head coach Adam Alderton.
“I was running well, so coach told me I could get 23 feet so go for it,” Mefford said. “I really popped it out there on that jump and won. I was surprised.”
Mefford entered the state long jump ranked second-to-last in the field of jumpers. He said having new running spikes for the event and a week of heavy concentration during practice on the long jump enhanced his performance.
Ahead for Mefford will be a college career participating in each sport at Washington and Lee University in Lexington. One of the reasons he chose the school is the head coaches in each sport were supportive and encouraged him to compete in both.
“Some colleges don’t want athletes playing multiple sports, but that’s the perk of going to a smaller school,” said Mefford, who carries a lofty high-school grade-point average of higher than 4.0 and will be busy in college majoring in engineering and physics while competing in all three sports seasons.
In football for Washington and Lee, Mefford might indeed get to play his favorite position of defensive back. In track and field, he likely will compete in multiple events, certainly the long jump, but maybe not the shot put.
NOTE: Prior to the state track and field indoor meet, Mefford had not won a postseason event during previous 2020 district and region meets. He placed second in the district and region in the long jump and third in the region in the 300 dash.
