Treyvon Todd, a 6-foot-9 senior forward for the Wakefield High School boys basketball team this past season, will play at Balboa Prep School in San Diego next winter.
Todd was an honorable mention all-National District player as a senior, when he averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and blocked 39 shots. He started every game but one.
Todd was an all-Sun Gazette honorable-mention selection.
As a junior for Wakefield last seeason, Todd started one game. He averaged 3.3 points and two rebounds per game and blocked 16 shots.
“I’d say that’s big improvement from one season to the next,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said. “I just wish he had been at Wakefield all four years.”
Todd played little on the varsity level when he attended private schools as a freshman and sophomore.
Todd was a member of the boys varsity lacrosse team at Wakefield that didn’t play this spring because the sports season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
O’CONNELL BASKETBALL PLAYERS HONORED: Two Bishop O’Connell High School basketball players were NBC Sports Washington all-DMV second-team selections.
Adrianna Smith was a second-team girls choice and sophomore guard Paul Lewis was a boys secon-team selection as well.
Smith, a junior, helped lead the girls to their best finish in years, ending the campaign as the runner-up in the Division I private-school state tournament and a 24-7 record.
AWAITING CONFIRMATION: Some Wakefield High School senior girls basketball players are waiting confirmation if they will play in college this coming season.
