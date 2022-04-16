The Wakefield High School girls softball team (6-4) finished 1-2 on its spring-break trip to Myrtle Beach.
The Warriors’ victory was a 4-3 walk-off win over Jackson, Ohio. Abby Kohan produced the winning hit, scoring M.J. Patil in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kohan was the winning pitcher, fanning 13 and walking none. She allowed eight hits and two earned runs.
Devyn Carlson and Olivia Henry both homered for Wakefield. Kohan had two hits, as the team had six.
Wakefield’s final game was a 1-0 loss to the Marcellus Mustangs. Kohan threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts, no walks and allowed four hits and an earned runs. She threw 82 pitches.
Patil had two hits and Carlson one.
Wakefield’s other loss was to Chesterfield, 4-1, as Kohan and Kaya Demarco each had two hits. Patil and Ellis Kelly each had one hit.
In the three games, Kohan pitched 20 innings with 28 strikeouts and no walks.
