Wakefield High School senior Abby Kohan, a standout pitcher for the girls softball team, recently signed a letter of intent in a ceremony at the school to play the sport for the Dickinson College Red Devils in Pennsylvania.
Kohan was the National District Player of the Year in 2021, leading the Warriors to a 10-2-1 record and reaching the second round of the 6D North Region tournament, where the Warriors season ended.
Kohan also was a standout travel softball player for the nationally-ranked Arlington Impact National team during the 2021 season.
