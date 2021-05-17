The Wakefield Warriors (3-1) blanked the host Edison Eagles, 11-0, behind nine hits in girls high-school softball action.
Abby Kohan was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out nine. She did not walk a batter. She had two hits with the bat and stole two bases, as did Devyn Carlson.
Wakefield’s Olivia Fried had three hits and four RBI and Kaya DeMarco had two hits and four RBI with a double.
In another game, Wakefield blanked the Justice Wolves, 17-0, in a five-inning contest. Kohan, DeMarco and Carlson combined a perfect game with 10 strikeouts.
Wakefield had 15 hits, with Kohan having four hits, all doubles, and three RBI. Meijin Patil had three hits and three RBI, Carlson doubled and tripled and DeMarco had three hits.
