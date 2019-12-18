Strong defense, especially in the second half, sparked the Wakefield Warriors girls and boys basketball teams to comeback victories over their Arlington rival and hosts Washington-Liberty Generals in a high-school doubleheader Dec. 17.
The Wakefield girls (3-1) rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit to win, 47-43, as W-L fell to 3-3. The Warriors outscored the Generals, 18-10, in the fourth quarter.
The Wakefield boys (2-5) in the second game trailed W-L (3-2) by a 33-31 halftime score and won, 65-55, but taking advantage of their size on defense.
“Everything is about our defense, right now,” Wakefield boys coach Tony Bentley said. “We didn’t run one offensive set tonight. Our defense is our offense right now. We start fastbreaks, get steals, rebounds and layups off our defense. We are a defensive- minded team.”
Washington-Liberty coach Bobby Dobson didn’t disagree.
“They are big and guard you,” he said. “We did not make the adjustments we needed against them, didn’t follow our game plan, and we couldn’t get into an offensive groove in the second half.”
The Wakefield boys took the lead for good at 38-37 with 3:40 left in the third quarter on a 12-foot jumper in the lane by forward Treyvon Todd (15 points, four rebounds, three blocks). By period’s end, Wakefield led 48-39 and was able to extend and maintain a comfortable lead.
Forward Xavier Evans had 11 points and seven rebounds for Wakekfield; guard Lukai Hatcher had eight points, five rebounds and three assists; guard Charlie Madden scored nine on three three-pointers; Bryson Horsford had seven points; and Aaron Queen had five points off the bench. DeAndra Parker (four rebounds) and Liech Kong (three rebounds) scored four each.
Queen is the one returner who played a lot for Wakefield last season.
“This is a new team for us, so we are still adjusting. This was a big win,” Bentley said.
For the W-L boys, guard Anthony Reyes made four three-pointers and scored 20 with three steals, Max Gieseman had 16 points and six rebounds, and Davion Owens (seven rebounds, three steals) and Henry Erwin scored six each.
In the girls game, by cutting down on turnovers in the second half, Wakefield pulled within 33-29 at the end of the third quarter. In the seesaw fourth, the Warriors took the lead for good at 43-40 with 1:30 to play on a three-pointer from the baseline by Taylor Thompson (eight points, five rebounds, two steals).
Two ensuing free throws by Thompson, then two more from Ioanna Lincoln (14 points, five rebounds, three assists), kept Wakefield ahead.
Forward Jayela Lopez had 17 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks and a steal for Wakefield. Guard Makyla Loeffel had seven points off the bench and Nevaeh Wallace had three points and three steals.
Wakefield outrebounded W-L, 38-25, as the Generals had 24 turnovers. Wakefield had only three second-half turnovers after 14 in the first half.
Washington-Liberty’s leading scorer was forward Bridget Bartz with 18 points to go with seven rebounds. Guard Jordan Mosley scored 16 and had three assists and Caitlin Miller had five rebounds.
NOTES: Retiring Wakefield director of student activities Noel Deskins was recognized for her service to the school and Arlington County during the doubleheader by public address announcer Jimmy Carrasquillo . . . The Arlington rivalry game was the first for new girls head coaches Jamar Hicks (Wakefield) and Faith Randolph (Washington-Liberty).
