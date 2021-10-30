A damp evening of Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 29 produced a big win for the Wakefield Warriors and a loss for the Washington-Liberty Generals.
In a showdown for second place, host Wakefield rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Marshall Statesmen, 14-10. As a result, Wakefield (5-4, 4-1) took over sole possession of second place in the district, while Marshall fell into third at 4-5, 3-2.
Wakefield had lost the last five meetings between the teams, last winning 33-19 in the 2015 season.
The Warriors winning touchdown on Oct. 29 came with 4:33 left in the game when Jack McAvoy threw 16 yards to Caine Poythress and Mario Pinedo added the extra point. The score capped a 51-yard drive when Wakefield took over after Marshall failed on a fourth-down fake punt attempt.
Washington-Liberty (2-7, 2-3) fell to the host McLean Highlanders, 30-16. The game was tied at 10, then McLean scored a late-second-quarter touchdown to take a 17-10 halftime lead and was ahead the rest of the game.
The Generals were hurt by multiple turnovers, including a lost fumble on an exchange between the quarterback and runningback inside the McLean 10-yard line with 2:03 left in the first half. McLean drove the length of the field to score a touchdown, taking the halftime 17-10 lead.
On defense for W-L, Elijah Hughes had multiple sacks.
Fullback Herbert Sovula was W-L’s leading rusher in the game with nearly 100 yards and Ryan Jones completed multiple passes, one for a touchdown to Jackson Nowinski. Hughes had a short run for the Generals’ first touchdown.
Jack Myers and Michael Dertke also had multiple catches for the Generals, and Anthony Ceballos-Medina booted a 36-yard field goal and an extra point. Starting runningback Jackson Broadwell missed the game with an injury for W-L.
“We moved the ball some and Herbert ran hard, but not having Broadwell really hurt our running game, and we had too many turnovers,” Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro said. “The fumble late in the first half changed everything. We could have had a 17-10 lead; instead, they had that lead.”
* The Liberty-District leading Yorktown Patriots (6-3, 5-0) had a bye and did not play this week.
(Check back later for more details in each game.)
