From the day he moved to Northern Virginia in August 2019, Chris Barulic has been busy coaching two high-school sports at different Arlington schools.
With the COVID-19 pandemic issues, Barulic is hoping he gets the chance to keep doing so this winter and spring.
The Dorothy Hamm Middle School physical-education teacher is the wintertime freshman boys basketball coach at Yorktown High School, then during the spring is the head girls varsity softball coach at Wakefield High School.
He took over as Wakefield’s coach last spring, when he thought the young team had much talent, potential and energy and was ready to make some big noise. The Warriors gained some attention by defeating a solid Yorktown squad in its only scrimmage. Then the spring campaign was canceled because of the pandemic, leaving the coach and players much disappointed.
“We are eagerly awaiting and so excited about this [softball] season and we’re hoping it is held,” Barulic said. “We are a very talented and deep team with some experienced players coming back. There is a lot of consistency, and the players are hungry to do well and get better.”
The softball team has been holding some outdoor fall workouts in recent days in preparation for the spring season. Abby Kohan, Olivia Fried and Raegan Willis are among Wakefield’s top and most experienced players, being on the team the last couple of sesons.
Before the softball season, there is basketball. Barulic coached the Yorktown freshman team to a 13-5 record last winter.
“I’m fortunate to be involved in each of the programs I have entered in Arlington, and I love teaching the games,” Barulic said. “They seem like a good fit.”
Barulic has no real softball background as far as coaching, but was a baseball standout at Central Regional High School in Bayville, N.J., then in college as a pitcher at Salisbury University in Maryland.
“I love baseball and miss it, but I believe I have a lot to teach in softball,” Barulic said. “We are just hoping both seasons are played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.