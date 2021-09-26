The Wakefield Warriors scored all the points they needed in the first quarter, then their defense did the rest.
Wakefield (2-3, 1-0) held off the host and winless Washington-Liberty Generals, 7-0, Sept. 25 in an all-Arlington Liberty District high-school football game that included 15 punts and 201 yards in penalties.
For Wakefield, the victory was its fifth in a row over W-L (0-5), all by close scores. Wakefield won last season, 12-7.
“You always want to win those games, because you are playing against the guys you grew up with and played with as kids, and you see in the neighbor and stores,” Wakefield coach Wayne Hogwood said.
Wakefield’s touchdown came on its opening possession when Jack McAvoy threw 12 yards to Cain Poythress and Mario Pinedo converted for the 7-0 lead with 7:38 to play in the first quarter.
By intercepting three passes and breaking up a fourth-down throw late in the game on W-L’s final possession, the Warriors hung on for the victory. Washington-Liberty moved the ball well, gaining 304 total yards.
“It wasn’t a pretty win because we shot ourselves in the foot with mental mistakes, but our defense really played great and came through,” Hogwood said. “We got our hands on guys and had those interceptions.”
Carl Thomas, Allen Peck and Rhya Carlson had the interceptions.
On offense for Wakefield, McAvoy was 16 of 24 passing for 151 yards, throwing one interception. Poythress caught 11 of those passes for 121 yards and Peck four for 24. Michael Guruli was Wakefield’s leading rusher with 29 yards, Peck had 16 and Mario Martinez 11.
For Washington-Liberty, Jackson Broadwell had 111 yards rushing and Herbert Sovula 40. Quarterback Jonathan Bhojwani completed 12 passes for 123 yards. Ben Harvey (32 yards) and Quinn Brennan (25) each caught four passes and Jackson Nowinski one for 15.
The Generals missed a 39-yard field goal.
Sean Guffey recovered a fumble for Washington-Liberty.
“We tried everything, different players, different formations but we didn’t score, couldn’t get anything going on offense and had the interceptions,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said. “We are a team that doesn’t have any margin for error.”
