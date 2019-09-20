In thrilling fashion, and for the third year in a row, the WaKefield Warriors defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals in an all-Arlington hgih-school football clash.
Visiting Wakefield (1-2) won 19-17 on Sept. 20 by scoring the winning touchdown with nine seconds to play on a 20-yard pass from Cason Poythress to Lukai Hatcher. A couple of minutes earlier, W-L went in front 17-13 on a scoring pass from Andrew Bolfek to Bryson Files and Pedro Palacios' extra point with 2:23 to play in the non-district game.
Wakefield then got the ball on the kickoff and marched 86 yards to win the game. Poythress completed a number of passes on the drive and W-L (1-2) was hurt by a 15-yard penalty.
The win snapped Wakefield's two-season, six-game losing streak and matched its victory total of last season when the Warriors went 1-9. Wakefield defeated W-L, 33-22, last year and 37-27 in 2017.
In this year's win, Wakefield led 13-3 at halftime on a three-yard touchdown run by Dante Clark and a TD pass from Poythress to Jermaine Jackson. Palacios booted a 32-yard field-half field goal for W-L.
The Generals cut the lead to 13-10 on a Bolfek pass to Liam McBride and a Palacios conversion.
Daquoi Moore blocked a field goal for the Generals to keep the score at 13-10 with 7:36 left in the third quarter.
Check back later for more game details and stats.
* In another Sept. 20 high-school football game, the host Yorktown Patriots (2-1) lost for the first time this season, falling to the Mount Vernon Majors, 14-9.
Both teams entered the game averaging more than 40 points per contest, but the Sept. 20 non-district clash turned into a defensive struggle. Mount Vernon (3-1) trailed 3-0 at halftime on Jonah Garufi's 30-yard first-quarter field goal.
Mount Vernon took a 14-3 lead on two second-half touchdown runs. Yorktown cut the lead to 14-9 in the fourth quarter on a six-yard pass from Grant Wilson (16 of 29 for 136 yards) to Max Patterson with 4 minutes left.
The Patriots got the ball back and drove to the Mount Vernon 6-yard line, where a final pass into the end zone fell incomplete to end the game.
"On defense we played well, but after our opening drive, we didn't move the ball well enough for long periods of the game," Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. "We also had too many penalties. We didn't deserve to win. We have to play better."
Yorktown was penalized 12 times for 67 yards and Mount Vernon 19 for 166.
The Patriots had 230 total yards and one turnover. Mount Vernon did not turn the ball over. Wilson was sacked multiple times for minus 72 yards.
Patterson had 38 yards rushing for Yorktown, Han Miller 34 and Charlie Rowe 28. Evan Rotker had five catches for 61 yards for the Patriots, Rowe and Ta'jaun Perry-Elem each had three catches each and Patterson had two for 12.
