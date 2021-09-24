The biggest Friday night Sept. 24 high-school football game involving local teams is the all-Arlington showdown between the host and winless Washington-Liberty Generals (0-4, 0-1) and the Wakefield Warriors (1-3) in a 7 p.m. Liberty District clash.
“It’s a big one that both teams want to win and we hope it’s our turn,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said.
The Generals do believe it is their turn to win because they have lost the last four meetings against Wakefield. All have been close games, including a 12-7 Warriors’ win in February during the COVID-postponed 2020 season.
Wakefield’s other three victories have been by 19-17, 33-22 and 37-27 scores. Washington-Liberty’s last win over Wakefield was by a 48-21 final in 2016.
“Wakefield has made more big plays than us in those wins, some late in games,” Shapiro said.
The Generals are hoping their difficult early-season schedule will have them prepared to face Wakefield. Washington-Liberty’s losses have come against opponents with a combined 10-4 record, including 3-0 West Springfield and 3-1 Chantilly, last season’s 6D North Region tournament runner-up.
“We have played four tough teams. We’ll see if that prepares us for the rest of our schedule,” Shapiro said. “You never know, though, what the reaction of players will be.”
The Generals are coming off a 34-14 loss to West Springfield, when their offense had its most productive game so far. Wakefield is coming off a 46-0 loss to 3-1 Centreville.
The Warrior losses are against opponents with a combined 8-2 mark, including undefeated Fairfax (3-0).
Washington-Liberty has scored just 20 points this season with Wakefield 49.
* Also on Sept. 24, the Yorktown Patriots (2-2) will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the host Westfield Bulldogs (2-2) at 7 p.m. Yorktown has allowed 41 and 30 points in its previous two games, and has been hurt by self-inflicted penalties and turnovers.
“We saw Westfield in a scrimmage and they are big and tough up front,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “It will be a test and we have to play better.”
Yorktown lost to Westfield in the 2019 region-tournament championship game.
* Arlington’s Bishop O’Connell Knights (1-2) play on the road in private-school action Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. against Annapolis Christian School. The Knights will be trying to win their second straight game, one that will be a homecoming of sorts for O’Connell coach Ken Lucas. He previously coached at the school.
* In another all-local Sept. 24 clash between teams in the Sun Gazette coverage areas, the winless Langley Saxons (0-4) host the 2-1 Madison Warhawks in non-district play. The Saxons will try to slow a Madison offense that has scored 49 and 41 points in its last two games.
* The Marshall Statesmen (3-1, 2-0) play at Chantilly (2-1) Sept. 24 in a non-district game. Marshall is coming off two straight overtime outcomes, winning one and losing the other.
* The McLean Highlanders (1-3) play at the South Lakes Seahawks (1-2) in non-district action Saturday, Sept. 25 at noon.
* The Oakton Cougars (4-0) and Potomac School Panthers (2-1) have byes this weekend, and the Flint Hill Huskies (0-3) host Collegiate at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 trying for their first win.
