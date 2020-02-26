Having been blown out by the Yorktown Patriots a few days earlier, the Washington-Liberty Generals turned the tables on their Arlington rival, winning 66-61 Feb. 25 in a quarterfinal game of the 6D North Region boys high-school basketball tournament.
The contest was tied at 36 in the second half, then visiting W-L (15-10) took the lead for good at 39-36 on a three-pointer by Marino Dias. The Generals were head 41-37 at the end of three periods.
"We corrected some of the things we did wrong in that loss," W-L coach Bobby Dobson said. "We felt we made them make contested shots and limited them to one shot, not getting second chances, and we worked on putting a body on everybody."
Christian Stackpole had 15 points for W-L, Max Gieseman scored 13, Anthony Reyes 11, Henry Erwin 10, William Reynolds seven and Dias scored five.
"On offense, we took good quality shots," Dobson said. "It was a good team win."
Yorktown coach Joe Reed said his team did not shoot well, making just 8 of 43 three-point shots. Yorktown has relieved on three-pointers all season, finishing with 261 triples.
"We picked a bad night not to shoot well," Reed said. "We rebounded well. We just couldn't make a shot. It was our worst shooting game of the year."
For Yorktown (20-6), Steven Lincoln scored 15, Brandon Warner 10, Aidan Stroup eight, John Pius and Yared Belay seven each and John Sondheim six.
The Generals led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime.
Washington-Liberty and Yorktown played four times this season, with W-L winning three of the games.
Washington-Liberty will now face another big Arlington rival – the Wakefield Warriors (17-9) – in the Feb. 27 region semifinals at Wakefield at 7 p.m. Wakefield defeated the visiting Oakton Cougars, 61-41, in other Feb. 27 region first-round action.
Wakefield defeated W-L, 65-55, in an early regular-season meeting at W-L. The region semifinal winner will earn a state-tournament berth.
Washington-Liberty will be playing in the region final-four for the first time since 1987. This will be Wakefield’s fifth straight region final four.
"We have the chance to continue to play, that's important," Dobson said.
Washington-Liberty is 2-0 in the region, defeating Westfield at W-L, 68-56, in a play-in game Feb. 24.
The Generals entered the region tourney on a four-game losing streak.
"We were not playing well and not making shots," Dobson said. "I like the journey we are on now. These are good kids and I like being with the guys."
For Yorktown, the loss ended its finest season in years. Yorktown won the Liberty District Tournament as the No. 3 seed and had a 3-1 postseason record. The district-tourney title was the team’s first since 2007-08 campaign. The Patriots finished last in the district a year ago when they won only seven games.
Yorktown’s 20 wins bettered the team’s previous-highest victory total of 19 back in the 1996-97 season.
"We go from seven to 20 wins and from last to first and did a lot of good stuff," Reed said. "I think we have a formula for how to win now and we know how that works. We have seven [varsity] players back next season, so we are excited about that."
In Wakefield’s win over Oakton, Xavier Evans scored 22 points, Aaron Queen 12, Lukai Hatcher eight and Treyvon Todd six. Wakefield led throughout, ahead 30-21 at halftime.
Relying heavily on defense, Wakefield has put itself in contention to win another region title after an 0-5 start this season and has a 3-1 playoff record. The Warriors won 10 of 11 games after that 0-5 start.
NOTE: Wakefield and W-L last met in a playoff game during the 2011-12 season in a National District Tournament semifinal game. The Generals won 63-60.
