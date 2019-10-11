Friday night, Oct. 11 brought a trio of success for Arlington County’s three public-school varsity football teams as the Wakefield Warriors, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots were all victorious in winning their opening district games - leaving all in first place.
Wakefield (2-4, 1-0) downed the visiting Edison Eagles, 22-14, in a National District clash to snap a two-game losing streak.
In Liberty District action, Washington-Liberty (3-3, 1-0) defeated the host Herndon Hornets, 45-12, and the Yorktown Patriots (5-1, 1-0) outscored the host McLean Highlanders, 42-0 for their third win in a row, second straight shutout and fourth skunking of the high-school season.
For Wakefield in its win, the Warriors took the game's opening kickoff and put together a touchdown drive resulting in a two-yard scoring run by Camryn Johnson, followed by a two-point conversion run by Dion Quarles.
Wakefield led 15-7 at halftime as Cason Poythress threw four yards to Izaiah Lang for a touchdown.
Edison intercepted Wakefield at the goal line in the second half to end a scoring threat.
Wakefield then took a 22-14 lead on a 64-yard scoring run by Isaiah Mefford and Luis Pinto's second extra point.
Late in the game, an interception at the one yard line and eight-yard return by Wakefield's Ahman Williams ended Edison's last big scoring threat and pretty much iced the game for the Warriors. Drake Henry had a sack on Edison's last possessions with 31 seconds left in the game.
Poythress was 10 of 16 passing for 85 yards. Mefford had two catches for 14 yards, Lang two for 16, Seth Novak two for 20, Lukai Hatcher two for 20 and Johnson two for 10
Mefford rushed for 173 yards and Dantae Clark for 27.
On defense, Isaiah Wells and Joe Kelly recovered fumbles for Wakefield.
Washington-Liberty, which won just once last season, took a 15-0 lead on a pair of first-half scoring runs by William Murphy. In the second half, Andrew Bolfek threw touchdown passes to Liam McBride and Jack Leonard, Davion Owen passed to Bryson Files for another TD and Murphy ran for his third score. Owens had a long kickoff return to set up McBride's TD.
The Generals' defense recorded a second-half safety and Daquoi Moore had an interception.
Murphy had a busy game, rushing for 30 yards and catching five passes for 85 more. Owens rushed for 57 yards and passed for 80. Bolfek was 11 of 14 passing for 210 yards, Daniel Salome had 35 yards rushing. Files had four catches for 101 yards, Leonard two for 54 and McBride two for 34.
Yorktown jumped to an quick 14-0 first-quarter lead, was ahead 35-0 in the second period and 42-0 at halftime.
Leading Yorktown on offense was quarterback Grant Wilson, who had a 76-yard scoring run and was 7 of 7 passing for 137 yards and threw three touchdown passes. Two went to Max Patterson for 59 and 35 yards and the other to Seth Roberts for 31. Wilson rushed for 79 yards, as the Patriots had 281 total yards, but were slowed by 12 penalties.
Pius Atubire had a seven-yard TD run for Yorktown, Brendan Rindfusz had a 23-yard interception return for a TD and Jonah Garufi kicked six extra points.
Evan Rotker, Ben Porter and Patterson each had two catches for Yorktown. Porter rushed for 46 yards.
Yorktown had four interceptions and held McLean to just 70 total yards. John Pius, Aidan Burnside and Robert Gay had the other interceptions.
"We got going early and our defense was good again," Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. "We have some aggressive guys on defense who are hard to block."
