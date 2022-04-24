In key Liberty District games for three Arlington teams on April 22, only the Wakefield Warriors were victorious.
With a 4-2 home win over the Langley Saxons, the girls high-school softball squad improved to 8-4 overall and was tied for second in the league with a 4-2 record.
The Warriors had just four hits off Langley pitcher Maddie White, but made the best of that part of their offense. Kaya Demarco had a two-run triple in the first inning and Devyn Carlson smacked a two-run homer in the sixth. Carlson had two hits. Olivia Fried had Wakefield’s other hit.
Right-hander Abby Kohan was the starting and winning pitcher. In seven innings, Kohan scattered nine hits, struck out eight, walked two, allowed one earned run and threw 129 pitches.
Wakefield is tied for second in the district with the McLean Highlanders. Both teams trail the Marshall Statesmen (5-1) in the district standings. Marshall has defeated Wakefield once this season.
* The defending 6D North Region champion Washington-Liberty Generals fell to 2-3 in the Liberty District with a 9-1 road loss to the McLean Highlanders on April 22. The loss snapped the Generals’ three-game winning streak.
Sofia Cropper and Bridget Bartz each had two hits for Washington-Liberty and Grace Kane had one. McLean had 13 hits off Emilie Doty and Nadia Foote. Each pitched three innings.
The Generals nipped Westfield, 3-2, and blanked Herndon, 9-0, in earlier games.
* The Yorktown Patriots fell to 2-5 in the Liberty District with a 7-6 loss to the first-place Marshall Statesmen on April 22. Marshall scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Zoe Brennan (two RBI) and Molly Kaufman (three RBI) had two hits each for Yorktown, which lost to Langley, 12-2, in its previous district game.
Yorktown lost its next game to Alexandria City, 3-0.
