With a blowout road victory and a close home loss in recent games, the Wakefield Warriors emerged in a three-way tie for first place in the National District.
With one week remaining in the boys high-school basketball regular season, Wakefield (13-8, 9-2), Edison (16-3, 9-2) and Falls Church (13-7, 8-2) are tied for first in the loss column. If all three win their final games, the three-way tie will be broken by tie-breaking procedures or a coin flip.
Wakefield’s remaining contest is against Justice, a team in routed earlier this season.
“There is a good chance it will finish in a three-way tie. It’s crazy,” said Wakefield coach Tony Bentley, after his team routed the host Marshall Statesmen, 75-43, on Feb. 7. That came after a 77-74 home loss to the Edison Eagles three nights earlier.
Wakefield took control right away against Marshall, leading 20-3 at the end of the first quarter and 35-7 at halftime. Marshall played without injured leading scorer Jack Taylor.
“Even without Taylor, to hold any team to just seven points in a half is great defense,” Bentley said.
The coach called a timeout early in the first quarter because he didn’t like the defensive effort he was seeing.
“We are all about defense, we weren’t doing what we needed to do, and they needed to be reminded of that,” Bentley said.
Xavier Evans led Wakefield with 26 points and nine rebounds. Aaron Queen had 13 points and five assists and Bryson Horsford (two assists) and Lukai Hatcher (five steals) each scored eight. Treyvon Todd added three points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Against Edison, trailing by 11 points to start the fourth quarter, host Wakefield furiously rallied and had the ball in the final seconds, behind by only one, with a chance to complete the comeback.
Wakefield, though, didn’t get off a final shot, turned the ball over instead.
The win snapped Edison’s losing streak of 16 straight games to Wakefield, including five losses in the 2017-18 season. Edison had last defeated Wakefield on Jan. 14, 2014 at Edison.
The 77 points were the most Wakefield allowed against district competition this season. The Warriors routed Edison, 68-36, the first time the teams met this winter.
“We didn’t play good defense all night,” Bentley said. “We couldn’t get it going.”
In a seesaw contest that had five ties and eight lead changes, Edison helped its cause in victory by making 12 three-pointers, including six in the third quarter when the Eagles led 70-59 at period’s end.
Wakefield led at halftime, 46-44, but Edison took the lead for good with a 10-0 third-quarter run. In the fourth, Wakefield cut the lead to 75-74 and had the ball and called time out with 19 seconds left to set up the last shot. As Aaron Queen drove to the right baseline, he slipped and fell out of bounds with 1.1 seconds left before he could shoot, all but ending the Warriors’ comeback chances.
Prior to Wakefield’s final possession and the score 75-72, Wakefield had missed three shots on possessions before a Todd four-footer cut the lead to 75-74 with 45 seconds left.
A deflection by Zion Gladden caused an Edison turnover, giving Wakefield one last chance to win.
“Zion made a good play there, but we didn’t take advantage,” Bentley said.
Evans had a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Todd scored 20 and had six boards; Queen made three three-pointers and scored 15 and had seven rebounds; Hatcher had seven points, five assists and four rebounds; and Horsford scored six with four rebounds.
