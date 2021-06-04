Coming off a 10-0 “slaughter-rule” loss to the Marshall Statesmen in their previous baseball game, the Wakefield Warriors responded in a big way.
The Warriors blanked the visiting Edison Eagles, 8-0, June 2 then downed the Justice Wolves, 8-5, June 3 to improve to 9-2 and remain in contention to win the National District championship. Wakefield and Marshall, which split two regular-season high-school contests, are tied for first with one game each still to take place.
“We played a great game,” Wakefield coach Mike Ruck said about defeating Edison. “We have a good senior class that played exceptionally well after a loss.”
Wakefield junior pitcher Garrett Dougherty was in control on the mound, throwing a complete game with eight strikeouts and scattering seven hits. He threw 91 pitches.
Dougherty was backed up by plenty of run support. Landon Thomas led the way with three hits, along with two RBI and two stolen bases. Michael Duncan and Keegan Mahoney each had two hits and an RBI. Alexander Wood had a hit and an RBI. Dougherty, Sean Iredell and Charles Grove each had one hit.
If Wakefield and Marshall win their final games, they will share the district championship. Each advances to the 6D North Region Tournament regardless of their district finish.
“We have a team that’s capable of playing very good baseball,” Ruck said. “We’re really good at staying in the moment, and we’re really good at just playing solid baseball. We’re capable of competing with anyone.”
In the win over Justice, Mahoney had two doubles and two RBI and struck out nine in five innings of relief pitching.
Wood and Jordan Bussie each had two hits and Grove had a hit and two RBI. Iredell had a hit and one RBI and Dougherty added a hit. Wakefield had nine hits
