When the Wakefield Warriors and Yorktown Patriots take the field tonight in first-round 6D North Region high-school football playoff action, the teams will be facing opponents they have not played for many years.
Eighth-seeded and National District champion Wakefield (5-5) visits the undefeated and defending champion Westfield Bulldogs (10-0) at 7 p.m. The only times the Warriors previously played Westfield, this fall’s Concorde District champion, was on the road in 2001 and 2002, which was the first two seasons of the Bulldogs program. Westfield won both games by comfortable margins.
The Warriors are making their fourth playoff appearance under head coach Wayne Hogwood and fifth in program history.
“Westfield is not where we want to go, but we have nothing to lose. It will be good for our program to play a team like that,” Hogwood said.
Wakefield is hoping it can create some big plays and take advantage of its speed against the Bulldogs.
Third-seed and Liberty District champion Yorktown (9-1) hosts the No. 6 seed Marshall Statesmen (6-4) Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
The teams last played in 1988 in the Northern Region championship game, with Yorktown winning 26-20. Current Yorktown football announcer and head golf coach Chris Williams was a member of Yorktown’s team back then.
After that season, the teams were switched from being in the same district, and the rivalry ended. The teams often met until the switch.
“Both were good teams, and we had some good games back then,” said Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson, who coached the Patriots in 1988.
Hanson said Marshall is good again this season and is strong up front on the lines.
“We aren’t going to change anything,” Hanson said. “We will play our game and pass the ball around a lot.”
Yorktown enters the game with a seven-game winning streak, including three shutouts. Marshall brings a three-game victory string into the contest.
The region semifinals are Friday, Nov. 22.
