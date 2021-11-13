The Wakefield Warriors and Yorktown Patriots had their seasons end the night of Nov. 12 with first-round losses in the 6D North Region high-school football playoffs.
Number-six seed Wakefield (5-5) lost on the road to the No.-3 seed Westfield Bulldogs, 17-0. Yorktown (7-4) was the fourth seed and fell at home to the fifth-seeded South Lakes Seahawks, 36-21.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Liberty District champion Yorktown.
Three turnovers were costly for each team. Wakefield and Westfield were scoreless at halftime. In the second half, three Wakefield interceptions were converted in to 17 points by the Westfield offense – two touchdowns and one field goal.
Two lost fumbles inside the South Lakes 20-yard line ended potential Yorktown scores.
NOTE: Wakefield has qualified for the playoffs for three straight years.
(Check back later for more details on the games.)
