The Wakefield Warriors at home and the Yorktown Patriots on the road lost their opening games of the high-school football season the night of Aug. 26.
Wakefield was blown out by the Fairfax Lions, 52-14, in a non-district game, while Yorktown lost to the Langley Saxons, 34-28, in a Liberty District contest.
The Warriors fell behind early and trailed 33-0 at halftime. Wakefield’s two touchdowns came in the fourth period on a 21-yard run by Frank Turcios Sorto and a four-yard run by Bryant Cruz-Lemus. Mario Pinedo-Quiroga kicked two extra points.
Michael Hutchinson was Wakefield’s leading rusher with 41 yards, Turcios Sorto ran for 24 and Antonio Smith for 22. The team gained 131 yards on the ground.
Passing, Wakefield quarterback Cruz was 3 of 8 for 36 yards and one interception. Kobe Davis had two catches for 32 yards and Daniel Bryan one for 4.
The Warriors lost two fumbles.
In its second game on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m., Wakefield host the West Potomac Wolverines (1-0).
Yorktown is the defending Liberty champion. The loss to Langley snapped the Patriots’ two-season, 10-game winning streak against league rivals and its six-year victory string against Langley.
For Yorktown, which trailed 21-7 at halftime, in the loss runningback Miles Fang had a big night with 128 yards rushing on 15 carries and touchdown runs of 49 and eight yards. He also caught one pass for three yards.
Xander Starks ran for 70 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, covering 18 yards from James Yoest.
Yoest ran 24 yards for Yorktown’s other touchdown. He gained 51 yards on the ground and completed 7 of 13 passes for 104 yards.
Yorktown’s Miles Rosman caught three passes for 56 yards and Charlie Taylor one for nine.
Yorktown had two turnovers and was hurt by 19 penalties for 246 yards, including penalties the nullified some big gains on offense and one long touchdown.
“That was a big loss. We weren’t really to play and we played as poorly as we have in a long time,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson. “Now we have to get back to work and correct a lot of things.”
Hanson credited Langley for having a productive controlled passing attack.
“We just didn’t have a good read on Langley, because we didn’t pick up much from them when we watched their scrimmages,” Hanson said. “They didn’t show much in those games. Their quarterback was an accurate passer.”
Langley passed for 241 yards.
There were 37 penalties in the game, which lasted 3 hours and 16 minutes.
On defense, Yorktown recovered two fumbles.
The Patriots host Wilson from D.C. at 7 p.m. in their next game Sept. 1, which is a non-district contest.
