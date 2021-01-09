The Yorktown Patriots’ rapid-paced, fast-galloping, three-point-shooting and high-scoring offense was back on track to some degree with home victories in their past two contests.
The boys high-school basketball team downed the Mount Vernon Majors, 83-47, then the McLean Highlanders, 74-68, Jan. 8 for those triumphs. Yorktown (2-2, 1-0) averaged what it considers a far too few 60.5 points in two losses to start the season.
“We’re starting to show it on offense some now and are finding our stride,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said.
Getting shooting guard Chris Short back in the lineup helps. He missed the first two games.
In the win over Mount Vernon, Yorktown forced 36 turnovers.
Liam Andersen led the Patriots in scoring with 22 points. Zach Carrig scored 12 and Taylor Coulam 10.
“We took a step in the right direction,” Reed said about the win.
Against McLean, Yorktown’s offense had a strong third quarter to take the lead for good in the game, outscoring the Highlanders 27-12 in the period and making seven threes in the stanza.
The quarter began with McLean ahead 37-33. Yorktown scored the first nine points of the period on a trio of three-pointers – two by Steven Lincoln and one by Short – to take a 42-37.
The lead swelled to as many as 13, McLean rallied to within three late in the fourth, then Yorktown made some key free throws to close out the victory.
Brandon Warner led Yorktown in scoring with 13 points and he had four steals. Taylor Coulam had 12 points and eight rebounds; Lincoln scored 11 and made three threes (all in the third quarter); Zach Carrig had 11 points and seven rebounds; Burris scored eight; Short six; Andersen five; and John Sondheim added four points and five rebounds.
“We missed all 15 of our three-point attempts in the first half. Then that run we had in the third was the difference and gave us energy,” Reed said.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals (4-1, 1-0) led from start to finish in a 59-51 victory over the Chantilly Chargers in boys non-district action, then downed Herndon, 55-43, in a Jan. 8 Liberty District game.
Sophomore forward Brian Weiser led W-L in scoring with 15 points and senior guard Christian Stackpole scored 11 against Chantilly.
The Generals built an early 21-9 lead and was ahead 31-16 at halftime.
Weiser, Stackpole and Chip Johnson were the scoring leaders against Herndon.
"We did a real good job defensively against Herndon," W-L coach Bobby Dobson said. "We were very active, had good hand movement and contested every pass and made them uncomfortable. On offense we did a good job moving the ball."
Dobson called a block Weiser made against Herndon was one of the best he's seen by any W-L player in his long coaching career for the Generals.
* The Wakefield Warriors (5-1, 4-1) lost to the Edison Eagles, 55-53, in National District boys action for its first loss of the season, then rebounded to down the host Marshall Statesmen, 44-28, in another league contest.
The 28 points were the fewest Wakefield allowed in a game this season. Marshall scored only eight points in the second half.
“That’s pretty good. We did play good defense,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said of the eight points.
In the win over Marshall, Bryson Horsford led the way in scoring with 16 points and Lukai Hatcher added 12.
Against Edison, Horsford scored 13, Hatcher 11 and Lorenzo Cole had nine.
Hatcher’s three-point jumper at the buzzer off an inbounds pass from the left side with .3 seconds left was disallowed. The only shot that can be counted off an inbounds play with .4 seconds or less remaining is a tipin.
“We didn’t argue. It was the right call,” Bentley said. “We were looking for a tipin on the [inbound] pass. Edison has some tall players so that was guarded well.”
Wakefield trailed by six with a minute to play, then forced a couple of turnovers to get in position to win.
Through six games, Wakefield is allowing just 43.2 points per game.
* In girls action, the Yorktown Patriots (2-2, 1-0) downed the Mount Vernon Majors, 60-45, for their first win of the season, then won on the road against the McLean Highlanders, 47-38, on Jan. 8.
Ana Bournigal scored 19 points against Mount Vernon to go with six rebounds and four steals. Grace Maria scored 12 and had four rebounds and Brooke Smythers had nine points and four boards.
* In the Wakefield Warriors' 59-29 loss to the visiting Marshall Statesmen in girls action, Ioanna Lincoln had nine points and two rebounds, Taylor Thompson scored six and had two boards, and Tiana Jackson and Nora Broyles each scored three. Laetitia Kenda Noutchs had three rebounds.
