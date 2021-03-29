With each team scoring early and often, the Wakefield Warriors and Yorktown Patriots cruised to lopsided home victories the night of March 26 in high-school football action.
Wakefield (3-1, 2-1) led 27-0 at halftime en route to defeating the Justice Wolves, 33-6, in a National District clash. Yorktown (3-2, 3-1) was ahead of the Langley Saxons, 35-7, after two quarters and won 42-14, in Liberty District play.
With the wins, each team kept their slim 6D North Region playoff hopes alive.
Yorktown’s third win in a row came as the result of another strong running game, which has highlighted the team’s victory string. The Patriots rushed for 290 yards and had 367 total.
The Patriots’ initial possession consisted of five running plays covering 68 yards, capped by Christian Mulumba’s 46-yard scoring run, then Asher Creskoff’s first of six extra points and a 7-0 lead.
Mulumba rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Han Miller led the ground attack with 160 yards rushing on 15 carries and a TD.
“We have two good runningbacks, who are hard to stop,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “I wish we had run the ball like that our first two games [both losses]. But we are running it now and that’s our attack.”
Quarterback James Yoest rushed for 48 yards for Yorktown and Jake Morgan ran for 12 and a touchdown.
Yoest completed 2 of 6 passes for 37 yards and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jack Flood (three catches for 50 yards). Matt Larsen was 2 of 4 passing for 40 yards and a 27-yard scoring pass to Liam Andersen.
On defense for Yorktown, Henry Uz had an interception, Thomas Edmeades and Mulumba had sacks and Colby Distaso was in on multiple tackles.
On special teams, Miles Fang had a 42-yard punt return.
* Like Yorktown, Wakefield scored on its opening possession when Jack McAvoy threw 15 yards to Lukai Hatcher for a TD and Zach Jankovich booted the first of three extra points.
Wakefield’s next three touchdowns came on fumble recoveries in the end zone by Michael Guruli and Rhys Carlson and a fumble return of 27 yards by Guruli.
The Warriors’ final TD was a three-yard run by Dontae Clark, who rushed for 83 yards on 21 carries. Jordan Bussie had 38 yards rushing and Guruli 13.
McAvoy was 6 of 7 passing for 76 yards and Clark completed a 30-yard halfback option pass.
Hatcher had five catches for 85 yards and Izaiah Lang and Seth Novak had one catch each.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights evened their record at 1-1 wih a 25-14 road win over John Paul the Great the night of March 26 in private-school action in Prince William County. O’Connell fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, then its defense stiffened the rest of the game.
After we got behind, we settled down and our defense showed up and made some plays,” O’Connell coach Ken Lucas said. “It was a good team win and we played a lot better than in our first game.”
O’Connell cut the score to 14-11 by halftime on a 38-yard field goal by Cole Jackson and a five-yard touchdown run by Andrew King, followed by Mori Langshaw’s two-point conversion.
In the second half, O’Connell scored on a quarterback sneak by Gus Bayer and his scoring pass of 45 yards to Brendan Robinson. The Knights missed two field goals in the win.
King was the Knights’ leading rusher.
On defense for O’Connell, Job Grant had an interception and two forced fumbles, Langshaw had an interception and Joe Mahoney had two sacks and a fumble recovery.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals’ March 26 game with South Lakes was canceled because of a COVID issue for South Lakes.
“We certainly wanted to play them. Now we have to move on, practice well and get ready for our next game,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said.
